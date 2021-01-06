Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Chuck Of Calhoun County

Meet Chuck, a handsome good boy hoping to find some luck and his own forever home.

Chuck is not a "wiggly tail" he is a "wiggly nubbin" with his docked tail. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he loves to wiggle it too and is a very sweet guy. While they do not have much background on Chuck they say he is rather timid inside but is very clean in his kennel. They believe he was not given much time indoors before coming to HSSCM.

Chuck of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Chuck's mild inside manners disappear when gets outside. He loves to play, run, and jump. Staff at HSSCM say this boy might have springs for back legs. Chuck is listed as a Hound/Pointer/Boxer mix. He is also a very solid boy. At about a year old this good boy will need some work on his leash and obedience skills.

Because Chuck loves to smell things and follow his nose, a physically fenced-in yard will be required for his forever home. Due to his size and the limited information HSSCM received on him, children over 8 or 10 would be better suited for his home. Chuck may be okay with another dog in the home, pending a meet and greet.

Would you like to make "Good Luck" Chuck a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Chuck isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other animals like Chuck looking for their own forever home.