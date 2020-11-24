Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Jake Of Calhoun County

Meet Jake, a happy boy at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan hoping to find his forever home.

Jake, not of State Farm fame, is a real happy go lucky type of guy. At only 6-months old, he still has a little more growing to do. Jake currently weighs in at about 40 pounds. He is listed as a Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix, though staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) says this boy would not be a good candidate for the breed's original intended purpose of hunting large game. He is on the smaller end of the breed's average weight and size range.

Jake at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

His coat markings are unique and beautiful. Likely giving his breed a natural camouflage, which may be an added reason a physically fenced in yard is recommended. Staff at HSSCM say Jake loves toys and is very clean in his kennel. He will need some work on basic obedience though. Jake would do well in a home with kids 8 to 10 years old on up and could match with another dog pending a meet and greet. Testing with cats can take place after an approved application.

Would you like to make Jake a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help animals like Jake but maybe now isn't the right time to add a furry family member? Click here to see different ways to donate to HSSCM.

