Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Rocky of Calhoun County

Meet Rocky, a sweet boy looking for a forever family who will show him he doesn't need to be scared.

Rocky is a unique boy who maybe didn't have the greatest start in life. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this big guy sits, stays, and knows how to take a treat gently. But Rocky can sometimes be fearful. He has come a long way since first arriving at HSSCM. He excitedly greets staff and volunteers now instead of being fearful when they arrive.

New situations can be tough for this big lug. You would think being a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix, he'd have the type of confidence you'd expect from a breed known for being good guard dogs. Rocky was scared to even walk on a leash at first. He has never shown any fear aggression towards people, staff at HSSCM say he's just unsure what to do and what humans want from him. Once Rocky has a chance to warm up to you, he jumps up for attention or sits quietly by your feet.

Rocky of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Rocky was likely failed in his first home. It's so important to now make sure he gets the best home for him. He needs a relaxed home without young children. A family that has familiarity with his type of breed and who are fair and kind leaders that will build his confidence.

Rocky would do well in a home with a female dog that is friendly with other dogs. He would not do well in a cat home. A physically fenced-in yard is a must in helping Rocky make a good adjustment.

Would you like to make Rocky a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Rocky isn't a good fit? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM looking for their forever home.