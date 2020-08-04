Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Sampson Of Calhoun County

Meet Sampson, a playful pup with a shy side waiting for his forever family to find him at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Just look at that sweet face. Sampson is an energetic puppy who is just shy of being 4-months-old. He is a very fun pup with a bit of a shy side. Just like any other puppy, Sampson will need some training. He is listed as a Cattle Dog and Catahoula Leopard Dog mix but there are no guarantees. Staff at the Humane Society Of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Sampsons does share a lot of characteristics that are common to those breeds and that those interested in adopting him should do some research on those breeds. He currently weighs about 25 to 30 pounds.

Sampson's ideal family would have previous experience with dogs or puppies and the training that is needed. This big love bug would do well with children 8 years or older. Because Sampson is a young energetic puppy, a fenced-in yard would be ideal. He does well with other dogs and staff at HSSCM say he would probably be fine with cats because they likely won't be able to hold his attention very long, lol.

Sampson at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

More about Sampson:

DOB: April 13, 2020

Coat length: Short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Is Sampson the furry family member you have been waiting for? Click here to find the application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Sampson isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see the many other animals waiting to find their own forever home.