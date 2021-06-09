Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Viola and Bud of Calhoun County

Meet Viola (left) and Bud (right), two of the many kittens at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan looking for their forever homes.

Could these little nuggets be any cuter? This kitten season has been a long one. If you've been waiting to find just the right one to add to your family, the time is now. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say that they are regularly adding more kittens to the list that are available for adoption weekly.

Get our free mobile app

Viola and Bud are very typical kittens. They are full of spunky energy and LOVE to run and play. Viola and Bud especially enjoy chasing after toys. Just like many other kittens, these two are not afraid to bite when they get overstimulated.

Viola & Bud of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Because Viola and Bud are such tiny babies and because the two will bite at times, they would do best in a home with children that 8 years or older. Having another cat or adopting another kitten for a playmate would also be good. Two are better than one, which is why we have three in my home. Viola and Bud should be able to adjust to a cat-friendly dog too.

Would you like to make Viola and or Bud a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe energetic kittens are too much? Click here to see all the other furry friends at HSSCM waiting for their own forever homes.

HSSCM is hosting a Pet Portrait FUNdraiser for June! Individuals pay $20 and submit a photo of their pet. HSSCM “artists” aka staff members, volunteers, and Board of Directors, will create a custom piece of art representing your pet! Click here to register.