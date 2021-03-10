Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Presidential Named Puppies In Calhoun County

It's puppy season at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. These boys are all from the same litter and all have presidential-themed names.

Are you ready for a pile of puppies? Because this is a very special edition of Wiggly Tail Wednesday. Meet Monroe, Carter, Quincy, and Truman. All four are boys. The staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say getting photos of these cutie patooties is not easy.

Monroe, Carter, Quincy, & Truman of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Just look at those faces though. Too cute! The presidential pups all have unique personalities. A few things they all have in common are that they love to play, have lots of puppy energy, and will all be large-sized dogs once full grown.

Their mom is a 65 pound Pit mix, while their dad is a 100 pound German Shepherd. All of these boys look more like brindled German Shepherds except for Monroe who definitely still favors the shepherd shape but he has a beautiful golden coat with the shepherd shadowing on his face.

In this bunch, you will find a mix of shy and outgoing personalities. These boys would do well in many types of homes. Because they are still young they will need work on house training, leash skills, and obedience. The pay-off will be huge though. A lifelong family member who will always be happy to see you.

Would you like to make one (or more) of these boys a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but these boys aren't a good fit for you or the puppy you were interested in already found a home? Click here to see others waiting for their own forever home including other puppies.