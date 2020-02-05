‘Rare’ Snow Accumulation Expected in Southwest Michigan

The 2019-2020 winter season has been relatively quiet when it comes to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures in southwest Michigan. In fact, often our region has been well above average for temperatures going back to late December, including one of the warmest Christmas holidays on record.

But Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will be getting our first significant snowfall in several weeks. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, St. Jospeh & Van Buren counties. It goes into effect 7:00 pm Wednesday and remains in effect until 10:00 am Thursday.

The advised areas are expected to receive total accumulations of snow between 2" to 3" with some isolated higher amounts. Light snow will spread north over much of the area late this evening and overnight. The heaviest snow is expected along I-94.

Motorists should plan on slippery roadways and some extra time on the Thursday morning commute. There also could be some weather-related closings due to this storm.