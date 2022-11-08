Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.

A new Battle Creek holiday event is scheduled for the first weekend of December. Winter Wanderland will begin its inaugural celebration with a collection of holiday-themed events happening in and around downtown Battle Creek. On Friday, December 2nd, the Night Bazaar will kick off from 5-8 PM at Kellogg Arena. Bazaar vendors will be located in the arena, and the free event will include live holiday music and a variety of indoor activities for kids. The kids will be able to enjoy an indoor snowball fight, zoom down an inflatable slide, and much more. To top off the fun, Santa will be on hand for a meet-and-greet. And when was the last time you enjoyed a free carriage ride? Those will be available also.

The festivities will continue Saturday, December 3rd, with the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show indoors at Kellogg Arena, featuring vendors and handmade crafts. The craft show entry fee is a pretty good deal at $3.00. The holiday shopping event will take place from 9 AM-4 PM. The Holiday Tree Village and free carriage rides will also once again be taking place.

Any vendors who are interested in displaying their wares can contact Sunflower Events at jewelcaudill1@gmail.com. For more information about Winter Wanderland, including a full list of events, visit battlecreekwinterwanderland.com.