Some folks on the internet like to suck the fun out of everything. Trust me, I don't mean to be one of those people.

But, if you've spent any amount of time on the web, you have probably come to the realization that foreign food sold in America is typically not very authentic. Oftentimes, the food sold at an Asian or Mexican restaurant is inspired by traditional flavors, but scattered to American expectations and tastes.

Get our free mobile app

After all, don't we all want authenticity in our dining experiences? If I go to an American steakhouse and order an 8 oz. steak, it better not be 6 oz. and it shouldn't need steak sauce. That's the authentic experience.

But, when it comes to eating at Mexican restaurants in Michigan, The Daily Meal suggests foregoing most of the menu.

Believe it or not, several items on the menu aren't authentic Mexican dishes and many of the options that are, aren't exactly good for you. With nutrition and authenticity at the forefront, these are the dishes you should avoid the next time you go to a Mexican restaurant in Michigan.

Never Eat These 14 Dishes at Mexican Restaurants in Michigan The Daily Meal says you shouldn't order these menu items at Michigan's Mexican restaurants. We're sure you won't agree. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

As you can likely tell, I won't be one of the people following the advice of The Daily Meal.

As I tell any Taco Bell detractor, "I don't eat at Taco Bell because it's Mexican food, I eat Taco Bell because I like tacos and it's cheap." The same goes for Mexican restaurants. Give me the most brutish Americanized burrito slathered in queso you can produce and I'll be a happy camper.

This Michigan Taco Truck is The Best Bang For Your Buck

This Michigan Taco Truck is The Best Bang For Your Buck

The Daily Meal does suggest two options worth getting at Mexican restaurants: Pozole and Chili Relleno. I can vouch for the latter, it's certainly an incredible dish. I'll have to try the pozole some other time.

But not without ordering queso dip for my tortilla chips.

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Lansing, Michigan All tacos are not created equal. Here are Lansing's 10 highest-rated Mexican restaurants. Gallery Credit: JR