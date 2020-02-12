5 Dogs Died After Being Thrown From A Car In Allegan County

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who threw 6 small dogs from a moving vehicle, killing all but one of the dogs.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal abuse complaint that occurred on January 29, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the 400 block of 124th Avenue in Wayland Township. The witnesses described a 2004-2006 Silver Honda Odyssey van driving westbound on 124th Ave. throwing six Chihuahua dogs out the passenger window.

The witness stated five of the six Chihuahua dogs died at the scene while one survived. The lone surviving Chihuahua has been named Lucky LuLu, pictured above.

The first suspect is described as a white female who was the passenger and appeared to be in her 20’s to 30’s, very skinny, missing teeth, with blonde hair. The second suspect is described as a white male driver in his 20-30’s, very skinny, missing teeth, with dark long hair that was described as “big and curly”.

Anyone with information about the incident, who thinks they recognize the description of the suspects or the photo of the surviving dog is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.