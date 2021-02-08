70-Year-Old Michigan Man Considered Missing & Endangered

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man considered endangered.

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating 70-year-old Richard Lee Wymer of Wheatland Township on Remus, Michigan. Richard was shoveling his driveway and left in his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, dark gray in color, plate 9-L-M-M-6-6 with a large Harley Davidson decal on the rear window.

The vehicle looks similar to the one pictured below but shows more signs of age and rust, according to Michigan State Police. There is possibly a red-colored Trump MAGA hat on the dashboard.

Stock photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police

Richard left behind his wallet, cell phone, and credit cards. He is described as a white 70-year-old male, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a flannel coat, a light brown stocking hat, blue jeans, and wearing green boots. Richard was last seen at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021. The vehicle he was traveling in had a limited amount of gasoline and it is unknown if Richard has any money on him to add more since his wallet was left behind.

Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Michigan State Police at the Mt. Pleasant post at 989-773-5951 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

