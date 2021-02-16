Reward Being Offered For Information On Missing Michigan Man

The family of a 70-year-old Michigan man missing for over a week is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.

It has been more than a week since Richard 'Rick' Lee Wymer has been seen or heard from. His family is growing more concerned each day. Rick was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his home in Wheatland Township in Remus, Michigan. He is without his wallet and needed medications.

Courtesy of the family of Rick Wymer

Michigan State Police issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for the missing 70-year-old the day after he went missing. More than a week later the family says they are no closer to locating their loved one. They say he is without his medication, no extra clothing, no wallet, no phone, credit, or debit cards.

Richard was shoveling his driveway then suddenly left in his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, dark gray in color, plate 9-L-M-M-6-6 with a large Trump/Harley Davidson decal on the rear window, and a camo MAGA hat on the center dashboard. Rick's Suburban is especially loud and has a tinted panel on the lower driver's side window. His family says his vehicle tracks were headed towards M-20. The photo below is similar to Rick's Suburban, though his vehicle shows more signs of age.

Stock photo courtesy of the Michigan State Police

Rick's family says he looks young for his age and may appear closer to 55-years-old than his actual age of 70. He is described as a white male, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds, with a muscular build, long silver hair, full beard, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Rick's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Michigan State Police at the Mt. Pleasant post at 989-773-5951 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Courtesy of the family of Rick Wymer

