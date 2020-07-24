Additional Scholarship $ Offered For KCC Students

The Kellogg Community College Foundation is offering approximately $75,000 in additional scholarships this summer to help new or returning KCC students pay for school at KCC this fall or spring. Awards to successful applicants will range from $500 to $1,500 dollars. The money is available through the KCC Foundation General Scholarship Fund. Time is running out for applications. They are due within 2 weeks. Monday, August 3rd is the final day for submissions to be accepted. Guidelines for applicants are on the KCC website along with a link to the free online application.

The General Scholarship is one of several funds administered by the KCC Foundation. It has recommended more than $500,000 in scholarship awards for the 2020-21 academic year.

