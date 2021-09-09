Battle Creek Cold Case Suspect Pleads Guilty to Murdering Two Pennsylvania Women

A serial killer believed to be responsible for the disappearance and death of a Battle Creek woman has pleaded guilty to the murders of two Pennsylvania women.

Get our free mobile app

A man accused of killing a Battle Creek area woman more than 15 years ago pleaded guilty in a Pennsylvania courtroom Wednesday to the murders of two women. Harold David Haulman III was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of Tianna Phillips, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, and the 2020 murder of Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. He entered the guilty plea to avoid the death penalty.

42-year-old Haulman was identified as a person of interest in the Parlier case. He was charged with her murder this past July. Parlier went missing on June 12, 2005, from her home in Battle Creek. Her family believed she was pregnant at the time. Her body has never been recovered. Calhoun County detectives were contacted by Pennsylvania law enforcement regarding her disappearance earlier this year. They said they had a suspect in custody for other murders, and he provided them with details regarding Parlier’s disappearance and the possible location of her body in the northern part of Newton Township.

Haulman had confessed to murdering both of the women in Pennsylvania. Like Parlier, one of those victim’s remains has still not been located. He had previously served jail time related to a death that occurred May 29, 1999, in Ramstein, Germany.

Ashley's parents both passed away in 2020 having never given up their search for Ashley. Ashley's sister Nicole Campen has since carried on with the family's pursuit for answers and justice.

Nicole spoke to us shortly after Haulmann was charged in connection to Ashley Parlier's likely murder and had this to say

We got our indictment! I will be at his (Haulman’s) trial and in Pennsylvania to attend Haulman’s sentencing. My family is thrilled the detectives from Michigan and Pennsylvania built such a strong case and they all worked diligently. This was 16 years in the making and I wish my parents could be alive to hear this news. ~Ashley's sister Nicole Campen

Haulmann is now facing two life terms in prison with no possibility of parole.