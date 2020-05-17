Barbers Giving Away Free Haircuts On Capital Lawn This Wednesday

Another round of protests against the stay-at-home order is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20th at 12 PM and this time protesters are planning to cut hair for free on the Capitol lawn.

The act of defiance comes a 77-year-old barber in Owosso, Michigan opened his shop and subsequently had his barber's license revoked by the state.

The protest, known as 'Operation Haircut', is sponsored by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and will use volunteers to cut hair on the lawn of the Capitol.

According to the Michigan Conservative Coalition's website: "The haircuts will be free and provided by volunteers from shops across Michigan that have been closed down." The haircuts will be available between 12 PM and 3 PM.