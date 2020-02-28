Battle Creek Issues Boil Water Advisory

Updating Friday, February 28, 2020 4:45 am

A new area is added to the advisory - Lasalle between Roe to East Territorial.

City crews found additional issues while working on the original problem area.

----------

A portion of the City of Battle Creek water system has been shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. As a safeguard to your health, The City of Battle Creek is advising you to boil water before using it for consumption.

On Minges Rd W between Capital Ave SW & Wealthy Ave

On Wealthy Ave between Minges Rd W & Dead End

On Fuller Rd between Miges Rd & Fairway Dr

On Fairway Dr between Minges Rd & Fuller Rd

The City of Battle Creek advises that you DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.