Battle Creek Police Looking For Missing 27-Year-Old Woman

Battle Creek Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Amber Griffin is a 27-year-old female. She is described as standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds having brown eyes. Amber's hair color changes but is normally brown. Amber was last seen at a Bedford Township home on the evening of June 22nd, 2020.

Anyone with information on Amber Griffin's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-788-0911.

