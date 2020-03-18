These Battle Creek Restaurants Are Open For Take-Out Or Delivery

Here is a list of restaurants in the Battle Creek area that are open for take-out and/or delivery during executive order.

The restaurants and the people who work for them in our community are taking a big financial hit. Their losses may become too much for them to recover. While they have been forced to close for dine-in services due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), many have reorganized to offer drive-thru, carry-out, and curbside pick-up service. Some of these places will require you to call ahead to place an order. Please consider supporting them. If you are uncomfortable eating out at this time, please consider buying a gift card to use at a later date.

Applebee's Grill + Bar

Barista Blues Cafe

Big Boy

Biggby Coffee Columbia Ave- Battle CreekBob Evans

Broadway Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Café Rica

Cavoni's Pizza And Grinders Battle Creek MI

Clara’s on the River

Coney Island Cafe

Copper Athletic Club

Core Bistro

Cornwell’s Turkeyville

Country Pride in the TA truck stop

Cricket Club

Culver's

Finley's Grill & Smokehouse

Friends & Company

Fox’s Pizza Den

Griffin Grill and Pub

Hogzilla (order through the website

Hungry Howie's Pizza

JB’s Whiskey Old Style Grill

KitchenProper

La Cocina

Lake’s Sunrise Café

Lucky Rooster

Mancino's Battle Creek

McDonald's

McGonigles

Miller's Time Out

Mr. Don's Restaurant

OT’s Up in Smoke (call in orders)

Pasche’s Seafood Kitchen (dinner only)

Pastrami Joe's Deli

Pennfield Pizza

R&R Grill

Red Lobster

Ritzee Hamburgers

SandHil

Schlotzsky's

Shwe Mandalay Burmese Cuisine

Sir Pizza Battle Creek

Steve's Pizza

Sweetwaters (phone ordering is available if you want doughnuts ready to go when you arrive)

Territorial Brewing

The Fire Hub

TORTI TACO

Umami Ramen

The benefits of shopping locally include helping the local economy. When you support a local or small business with owners who live in the community, the dollars you spend are more likely to stay in the community helping our local economy. Even if the business is not locally owned there are likely people in the community who work for the business and count on those wages to support themselves and their family.