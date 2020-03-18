These Battle Creek Restaurants Are Open For Take-Out Or Delivery
Here is a list of restaurants in the Battle Creek area that are open for take-out and/or delivery during executive order.
The restaurants and the people who work for them in our community are taking a big financial hit. Their losses may become too much for them to recover. While they have been forced to close for dine-in services due to COVID-19 (coronavirus), many have reorganized to offer drive-thru, carry-out, and curbside pick-up service. Some of these places will require you to call ahead to place an order. Please consider supporting them. If you are uncomfortable eating out at this time, please consider buying a gift card to use at a later date.
Applebee's Grill + Bar
Barista Blues Cafe
Big Boy
Biggby Coffee Columbia Ave- Battle CreekBob Evans
Broadway Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Café Rica
Cavoni's Pizza And Grinders Battle Creek MI
Clara’s on the River
Coney Island Cafe
Copper Athletic Club
Core Bistro
Cornwell’s Turkeyville
Country Pride in the TA truck stop
Cricket Club
Culver's
Finley's Grill & Smokehouse
Friends & Company
Fox’s Pizza Den
Griffin Grill and Pub
Hogzilla (order through the website
Hungry Howie's Pizza
JB’s Whiskey Old Style Grill
KitchenProper
La Cocina
Lake’s Sunrise Café
Lucky Rooster
Mancino's Battle Creek
McDonald's
McGonigles
Miller's Time Out
Mr. Don's Restaurant
OT’s Up in Smoke (call in orders)
Pasche’s Seafood Kitchen (dinner only)
Pastrami Joe's Deli
Pennfield Pizza
R&R Grill
Red Lobster
Ritzee Hamburgers
SandHil
Schlotzsky's
Shwe Mandalay Burmese Cuisine
Sir Pizza Battle Creek
Steve's Pizza
Sweetwaters (phone ordering is available if you want doughnuts ready to go when you arrive)
Territorial Brewing
The Fire Hub
TORTI TACO
Umami Ramen
The benefits of shopping locally include helping the local economy. When you support a local or small business with owners who live in the community, the dollars you spend are more likely to stay in the community helping our local economy. Even if the business is not locally owned there are likely people in the community who work for the business and count on those wages to support themselves and their family.