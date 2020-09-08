Boy With Cleft Lip Adopts Dog With Cleft Lip From Shelter

Have the tissues ready — this is the cutest thing we've ever seen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately one in every 1,600 babies in the United States is born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate. It starts in the first trimester of pregnancy when different parts of the face grow separately and then come together.

At some point in the future, this may be able to be repaired while the baby is in the womb but, until then, it has to be repaired after the baby is born. Surgery is usually required within the first year of life and can leave a scar.

And this is where we introduce you to 2-year-old Bentley.

Bentley has already had his cleft lip/palate repair surgeries and he and his family have been looking for a new furrrever friend. That's when they found their purrrrfect pup at a shelter in Jackson, Michigan, about halfway between Battle Creek and Ann Arbor.

And WHY is he so perfect? Not only is he absolutely adorable but he, too, has a cleft lip.

"It’s so hard to put into words how meaningful this adoption is to all of us so we are going to let the pictures speak for themselves. Introducing Bentley and his new puppy. At 2 years old and with surgeries already under his belt for his cleft lip, Bentley found his match today in this tiny pup who also has a cleft lip. They instantly loved each other. We wish many years of joy as this special pair grow up together!"

And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is true love. Congrats to Bentley and his new best friend!