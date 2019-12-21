BREAKING NEWS: President Trump Has Not Been Impeached

This entire off, off, off, off Broadway play that we have been forced to hear constantly on the news has just gotten funnier and worse for the Democrat’s, never Trumper’s and haters.

I am not joking when I tell you President Trump has not been Impeached. That is not according to me or any “right wing” news organization or pundit but according to an extremely liberal law professor.

A Harvard law professor, who also served as a Democrat-called impeachment witness is the one telling all of us via his piece published in Bloomberg news.

Harvard law professor and never Trumper Noah Feldman wrote:

Impeachment as contemplated by the Constitution does not consist merely of the vote by the House, but of the process of sending the articles to the Senate for trial. Both parts are necessary to make an impeachment under the Constitution: The House must actually send the articles and send managers to the Senate to prosecute the impeachment. And the Senate must actually hold a trial.

Due to that Mr. Feldman stated unequivocally:

If the House does not communicate its impeachment to the Senate, it hasn’t actually impeached the president. If the articles are not transmitted, Trump could legitimately say that he wasn’t truly impeached at all.

Ouch that is really going to hurt the haters out there. One of their own and an extremely liberal Harvard law professor telling them that President Trump has not been impeached.

You got to love it!

Have a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and a happy New Year.

