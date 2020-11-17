Calhoun County Family Dispute Leads To Attempted Homicide Arrest

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies took a man into custody for attempted murder following a family dispute near Albion.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call involving a man with a gun in the 14000 block of 26½ Mile Road in Sheridan Township (near Albion) on Tuesday, November 16.

During the course of the investigation, deputies determined that a 42-year-old Sheridan Township man had gotten into an argument with his sister and brother-in-law over some property. During the argument, the 42-year-old Sheridan Township man pulled out a firearm. The suspect's sister and brother-in-law retreated to their vehicle and were attempting to leave when the suspect fired his weapon. The bullet struck the couple's vehicle but no one was injured. They continued fleeing until feeling safe to stop and contact law enforcement,

While still near the scene, deputies spotted the suspect driving to the location of the incident. The suspect was pulled over and promptly taken into custody without further incident. He was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on two counts of assault with intent to murder.

John Wesley Howell was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on two felony counts of Attempted Murder and a misdemeanor count of Driving While License Suspended. He was ordered to a $10,000 cash or surety bond along with pretrial services.

Howell is also barred from contacting the two victims in the case, his sister and brother-in-law. A pre-exam conference has been scheduled for January 15th, followed by a preliminary exam on January 21, 2021. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police during the course of the investigation.

Google Satellite