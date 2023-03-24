The daily life, of a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy, includes dealing with members of the community who are in a crisis situation. Some of these interventions include military veterans that have wounds that are hidden from sight.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a release stating that Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley understands the unique challenges that can arise when responding to an incident that includes a veteran.

Veterans can be dealing with unseen troubles, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, depression, and other mental health concerns that arise from their time in the military and having to adjust to civilian life.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies Reach Out To Veterans

With this in mind, Sheriff Hinkley developed a program to make it easier for veterans, who may be in the midst of a crisis, to recognize a responding deputy who may be able to relate to their situation.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies, who have served in the military, now have the option to wear a pin, on their patrol uniform, that signify which branch of service they served in while in the military. There is also a pin that just signifies that they are a fellow veteran.

Sheriff Hinkley says,

In a crisis moment with a veteran, we want them to quickly recognize they are working with a deputy who has also served in the military and may have a better understanding of what they are experiencing. We hope this builds bridges with our veterans in all types of situations.

Calhoun County Veterans Affairs took part in the selection and purchasing of the pins. Emblems, that do not require a pin, are being considered for deputies working in the Calhoun County Jail.