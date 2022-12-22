City of Battle Creek Declares Snow Emergency

Blizzard Warning Brandon James TSM loading...

There will be no parking on Battle Creek city streets until further notice. The City of Battle Creek has officially issued the anticipated Snow Emergency Declaration. Motorists have until 10 PM this evening to remove their vehicles from city streets so that snowplows can battle the potential double-digit snowfall and high winds.

Area shelters will provide a safe harbor for anyone needing to escape the expected extreme cold weather. The SHARE Center will be open 8 AM-5 PM daily, along with the First Congregational Church, Haven of Rest, Battle Creek Homeless Shelter, and SAFE Place. The snow emergency declaration is expected to last through the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the Snow Emergency situation:

City Snow Emergency takes effect at 10 p.m. Thursday, 12/22

Republic Services will work through their regular pickups the best they can. The city will share updates if the weather requires them to change or delay service.

Republic Services will work through their regular pickups the best they can. The city will share updates if the weather requires them to change or delay service.

Battle Creek Transit will continue current hours and service on bus routes, Tele-Transit, and BCGo . The city will share updates if that changes.

For help planning your trip, call Transit at 269-966-3474.

Full Blast Recreation Center will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 23-25.

Neighbors parked on the streets will have until 10 p.m. Thursday to move their vehicles – After that, Battle Creek Police will work to make contact with the registered owners of vehicles still on the streets. Police will have vehicles towed as a last resort.

*If you do not have a driveway or an alternate place to park, please place your contact information inside on your dashboard, or another place easy for police to see.*

Call Republic with specific questions at 269-216-8008 .

The Calhoun County TEMP plan is in effect and, provides guidelines for extreme cold weather shelter to the unhoused, and others who need it. The plan defines extreme cold as a -18-degree wind chill, and frostbite within less than 30 minutes. The following warming shelters will be available:

SHARE Center 120 Grove St, Battle Creek, MI 49037: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. They provide food, water, and blankets when available.

First Congregational Church 145 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017: Serves women, and families.

Haven of Rest 11 Green St, Battle Creek, MI 49014: Serves men and women/families

Battle Creek Homeless Shelter 209 E. Michigan Avenue: Serves men and women

SAFE Place 24 Hour HOTLINE (888) 664-9832 or (269) 965-SAFE (7233)

