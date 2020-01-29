Colorado Bureau Of Investigation Joins Search For Missing Battle Creek Kids

It has been about three weeks since Bentley, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, were last seen. Authorities say they may be in Colorado and that two are considered to be in danger.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert for residents to be on the lookout for the missing brother and sister who are believed to be in the company of their parents, 42-year-old Dennis and 37-year-old Rebecca Dunkelberger. Authorities say both parents, “have a history of drug use and violent tendencies when together.” They also said Rebecca suffers from a cognitive disorder. The family was last seen in a black Kia Sorento with Michigan license 4-L-U-Z-9-0, similar to the one pictured below.

Stock photo that resembles the Dunkelberger's vehicle

The initial alert sent by the Battle Creek Police Department on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, after the children had not been seen by friends, their schools, or state of Michigan caseworkers for two weeks.

Bentley is described as a white male, 3 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 46 pounds with curly brown hair, wears glasses and speaks with a stutter. No clothing description is available.

Karley is described as a white female, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 61 pounds with long blonde, curly hair and she is diagnosed as Autistic. No clothing description is available.