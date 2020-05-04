Dive Teams Search Kalamazoo River Overnight

Authorities in Calhoun County are looking for a 19 year old, Olivet man who fell into the Kalamazoo River, Monday night. According to a release from the City of Battle Creek, police were called to the scene around 7 PM. Reportedly, several friends were in the parking lot north of Hamblin Avenue, west of where the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo River’s converge. One of those individuals dropped their purse into the river and the man fell in while trying to retrieve it. Another individual jumped in to save them. They could not reach them, but were able to get out of the river themselves. The Calhoun County dive team will be searching the river with sonar equipment, overnight.