Does Michigan Have a Legal Limit to Number of Marriages?

Multiple marriages in the United States aren't particularly uncommon. After all, 50% of all marriages end in divorce.

Jokes aside, if you are looking to tie the knot for a second time, or more, and you live in Michigan, you should be aware of the laws in place for marriage in the Mitten State. Before popping the question, you should ask the question if Michigan has any limits on the number of marriages you can have within the state or if there might be a waiting period between marriages.

What Are Michigan's Limits on Marriages?

Fortunately, Michigan is a state that doesn't stand in the way of your pursuit of love and shared bank statements.

As you pick out the ring and or see it for the first time for the second time, you'll be happy to know, first and foremost, Michigan does not have a legal limit to the number of times you can get married within its borders. In fact, there are no states in the United States that have such a law limiting the number of marriages anyone can have in a lifetime.

There is also no waiting period between marriages, so long as the previous marriage has been officially terminated in a divorce. Rush to the altar at your hearts' content.

Does Michigan Have Any Other Need-To-Know Marriage Laws?

There are two pretty important marriage laws to keep in mind in Michigan.

The first can be rather obvious, concerning age. In Michigan, anyone who is 18 years of age or older is free to marry as they please. Anyone between 16 and 18 must have written consent, along with other necessary documents, from a legal guardian in order to get married. This law is fairly par for the course across the country.

The second concerns polygamous marriages. In Michigan, it's a felony to register a new marriage while still married. To put it plainly, Michigan residents are not permitted to enter polygamous marriages. This is also on par with the rest of America, as polygamous marriages are not recognized in any of the 50 states.

Polygamy is a more common occurrence in the modern day, so many of these instances may simply fail to be recognized legally rather than being taken to task unless some type of advantage to be gained from marriage is the intent of the party.

All of the relevant information in this article is cited back to MIDivorcePapers.com.

