Federal Government Determines Covid Similar To Flu And Facemasks Are Ineffective

I was, to say the least, extremely surprised to be informed of a research study and paper issued by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) which is part of the United States National Library of Medicine (NLM), a branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

This study and paper were approved and funded by the government of the United States. The NCBI is located in Bethesda, Maryland not far from the FDA and the capital.

The name of the study, which was published November 22, 2020, is “Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis” and when I read it I was dumbfounded as to why this was not publicized and promoted more in some news outlets. I understand why this would not be mentioned in the mainstream manipulative news and the Big Tech companies.

I highly recommend that you click on the title above and read this paper, it is well worth the 15 minutes it takes to read the Abstract, Introduction, Hypothesis and the Efficacy of facemasks.

Here is the cliff notes version of the paper:

“On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a global public health emergency of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing illness of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) As of October 1, 2020, worldwide 34,166,633 cases were reported and 1,018,876 have died with virus diagnosis. Interestingly, 99% of the detected cases with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or have mild condition, which contradicts with the virus name (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2). Although infection fatality rate (number of death cases divided by number of reported cases) initially seems quite high 0.029 (2.9%), this overestimation related to limited number of COVID-19 tests performed which biases towards higher rates. Given the fact that asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times higher than the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate is considerably less than 1%. This was confirmed by the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from US stating, “the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 are similar to those of severe seasonal influenza”, having a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%.”

Yes, the fatality rate is comparable to the fatality rate of a “severe seasonal influenza”. Have you heard Dr. Fauci or anyone in the Biden Administration inform the American people of this paper paid for and conducted by the Federal government?

The paper goes on to say:

“SARS-CoV-2 primarily affects respiratory system and can cause complications such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), respiratory failure and death. It is not clear however, what the scientific and clinical basis for wearing facemasks as protective strategy, given the fact that facemasks restrict breathing, causing hypoxemia and hypercapnia and increase the risk for respiratory complications, self-contamination and exacerbation of existing chronic conditions.”

There is a lot more to that above statement and I encourage you to read the paper.

Now we get to the efficacy of facemasks. Are you ready for this one? Here it is:

“The physical properties of medical and non-medical facemasks suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block viral particles due to their difference in scales. According to the current knowledge, the virus SARS-CoV-2 has a diameter of 60 nm to 140 nm [nanometers (billionth of a meter), while medical and non-medical facemasks’ thread diameter ranges from 55 µm to 440 µm [micrometers (one millionth of a meter), which is more than 1000 times larger. Due to the difference in sizes between SARS-CoV-2 diameter and facemasks thread diameter (the virus is 1000 times smaller), SARS-CoV-2 can easily pass through any facemask. In addition, the efficiency filtration rate of facemasks is poor, ranging from 0.7% in non-surgical, cotton-gauze woven mask to 26% in cotton sweeter material. With respect to surgical and N95 medical facemasks, the efficiency filtration rate falls to 15% and 58%, respectively when even small gap between the mask and the face exists.”

All I can say is WOW!

Now we know why hospitals in Michigan, including the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area are not letting people into their buildings to be with their loved ones who are either in their emergency rooms or rooms. They are not all political-driven and do care about their patients. They must know that this study and paper by the government is true that wearing masks does not work very well at all.

Hasn’t Governor Whitmer and Joe Biden been telling us they are following the science?

The question is whose science, certainly not our governments. Perhaps it is Dr. Elmer Fudd they have been listening to and following.

