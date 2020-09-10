Founders to Release a Beer Only in Michigan

It's time to feel special Michiganders (or Michiganians if you prefer). Founders Brewing Co. has announced a new Michigan-exclusive release of Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout.

According to the Founders website: "It was one of our most successful Mothership Series releases of 2019 and it’s time for it to see distribution."

Their Imperial Stout will get more complex when they introduce it to a bourbon barrel. The outcome is a "gorgeous sipper featuring all the warm and roasted characteristics you love in a thick stout with the added richness of oak and vanilla notes from the barrel-aging. A beautiful beast of a beer. 12.5% ABV."

The Founders Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout will only be released to Michigan retailers in 750-millilitre bottles. The beer should be in stores in early November. If you want to get some of the Imperial Stout you will have to buy it in the stores. It will not be released in the brewery’s taproom locations.

Here is the official news release from Founders.

Founders began in 1997 when co-founders Mark Stevens and Dave Engbers opened their 9800 square foot brewery in downtown Grand Rapids. At that time there were only 1,396 breweries in the entire country. The following year, 1998, their taproom opened for business. Initial hours were restricted to Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Mike and Dave serving as the only bartenders.

Twenty-three years later, Founders now has taprooms in the Grand Rapids and Detroit areas. As of 2019, there were 8,275 craft breweries operating in the United States.

Stop by the Grand Rapids Taproom at 235 Grandville Ave. SW. Their hours are Wednesday to Sunday 11 am to 9 pm with the last seating at 8:15 pm.