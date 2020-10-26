Free Busing and Tele-Transit on Election Day in Battle Creek

Those in Battle Creek that plan to vote in person on November 3rd will have a way to get to the polls through Battle Creek Transit.

The City announced Monday afternoon that on Election Day November 3rd, all rides on Battle Creek Transit will be free. Fixed-route buses and Tele-Transit vans will run for free during the normal time schedule for Tuesday of 5:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Polls in the area open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 17 precincts that are along the five bus routes in Battle Creek with four on the 4N-Northeast Capital line, four more on the 2W Columbia-Territorial line, two each on the 1W West Michigan, 3W Kendall-Goodale and 4S Southwest Capital lines, and one on the 3E Main-Post line.

The City asks that if you can’t make it by bus to take Tele-Transit instead, where an extra shuttle bus will be in use from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tele-Transit should also be used for six polling precincts. They are -

Precincts 5, 11 and 20 - Woodland Church - 14425 South Helmer

Precincts 6 and 9 - Chapel Hill United Methodist Church - 157 Chapel Hill Drive

Precinct 8 - St. Peter Lutheran Church - 1079 Riverside Drive

If using Tele-Transit, be sure to add yourself to the list in advance by calling Battle Creek Transit at 269-966-3474, then use option two.

For a complete look at the information pertaining to Battle Creek Transit's assistance during Election Day, visit the City of Battle Creek's website here.