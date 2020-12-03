God’s Kitchen of Michigan Seeks Donations for Christmas Dinners

God’s Kitchen of Michigan, a hunger-relief charity servicing Battle Creek and Kalamazoo is making an appeal for cash donations in support of this year’s Christmas dinners.

“We need donations to purchase food and supplies for our four upcoming holiday events,” said Pastor William Stein, Chairman of God’s Kitchen of Michigan. “Food is not cheap. We pay retail for the food just like everyone else.”

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our economy. With millions of people unemployed, individuals and families are reaching out to food banks and soup kitchens to obtain food for their survival. God's Kitchen of Michigan has experienced a higher demand for food.

“Donations are trickling in but it won't be enough to cover the cost of both dinners," Stein said. He said they have a commitment from Toys for Tots to distribute up to 600 toys to needy kids.

The deadline to contribute for both Battle Creek's and Kalamazoo's Free Community Christmas Dinners is Friday, December 11. Stein said that people can specify whether their donation will be used for the Battle Creek or Kalamazoo dinner.

Both Christmas dinners are served in a carryout format. They are free and open to the public. There are no income, age, or identification requirements to participate.

Battle Creek’s Free Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15 at First United Methodist Church, 111 E. Michigan Avenue, downtown.

The Free Kalamazoo Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on December 16 at the Douglass Community Association, 1000 West Paterson Street.

Donations should be mailed to God’s Kitchen of Michigan, P.O. Box 2632, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49003, one of their GoFundMe campaigns, or online at http://www.paypal.me/godskitchenofmich. Please designate where you want your donation to be applied.

God’s Kitchen on Michigan is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. All donations are deductible from federal income tax.

Donations Links:

Battle Creek: http://www.gofundme.com/f/bcchristmasdinner

Kalamazoo: http://gofundme.com/f/KalamazooChristmasDinner2020

www.facebook.com/GodsKitchenofMichigan