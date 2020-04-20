Governor Whitmer Believes That Abortions are ‘Life Sustaining’

Last Thursday on President Obama’s former chief strategist David Axelrod’s Axe Files podcast Whitmer stated that abortion is “life-sustaining”. Why Whitmer is talking about abortion during this COVID-19 crisis is up for you to decide.

David mentioned to her that several states are suspending elective surgeries including abortions. He asked her for her reaction to those states' orders and noting that while Michigan has put a hold on performing all elective surgeries, abortions can still be performed in the state and are considered essential. Whitmer answered in the following manner:

We stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan...Some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure (that being an abortion) is considered the same and that’s ridiculous

She went on to say:

A woman’s healthcare, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life...It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of.

I have a couple of questions and here they are:

When Whitmer states that when a woman decides to have a family that is fundamental to her life, does that mean abortion is then considered birth control just like the pill, condemns and IUD? Why does she and all pro-abortion people keep referring to abortion as women’s healthcare? Can the government get between a doctor and their patient on any other procedure other than abortion? Finally, can someone explain to me how abortion is “life-sustaining”?

Abortion supporters will somehow attempt to justify her statement one way or another. For those of you who will do that can we agree that putting the words “abortion” and “life-sustaining” in the same sentence is probably not the most intelligent thing to do.

That being said, are you concerned that a person who thinks that an abortion is “life-sustaining” or who would put those two words in the same sentence should not be leading this state let alone any state.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595