HS Basketball – Eagles Shoot Past Bearcats

The annual tradition continues for the Battle Creek Central Bearcats, hosting the 51st annual Chuck Turner Classic. This year, the two-day event combines with the four other area schools to create the Chuck Turner Cereal City Holiday Showcase.

For the second straight season, the Bearcats welcomed the Schoolcraft Eagles, who entered the contest undefeated at 4-0 and bringing back much of their talent from last season's 20-5 squad that reached the Division 3 Regional Finals.

Our Game of the Night was the nightcap of a five-game Friday at the Central Field House that also featured Bellevue, Bronson and Calhoun Christian's boys squads, along with the Central and Calhoun Christian girls. All the scores and a recap of our game with the Bearcats and Eagles can be seen below.