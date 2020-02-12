Inaugural Season for Kellogg Community College Bowling Taking Shape

After the addition of Men's and Women's Cross Country in 2018 and Women's Soccer last fall, Kellogg Community College will add one more athletic program to their ranks beginning next school year.

For the first time in school history, KCC will provide Men's and Women's Bowling as a competitive sport in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. The Bruins will join eight other teams in the MCCAA with programs this season with their closest competitors, Jackson College, Muskegon Community College and Ancilla College in Indiana.

The teams will be coached by Brad Morgan, a former high school and college competitor from Marshall and Ferris State, respectively. He also coached the boys teams at Marshall for six seasons. He also holds a Level 1 coach certificate from the United States Bowling Congress.

Kellogg Community College Athletic Director Tom Shaw stated that Morgan "brings bowling coaching experience, played at the college level and understand the game and has an enthusiasm about recruiting that KCC will reap success right from the start."

Last week, the inaugural members of the Bruin bowling squads were announced with four of the seven students already at KCC. Six of the seven members competed or currently competing at Pennfield, one of the most dominate schools in Southwest Michigan. The other is a part of the recently reintroduced Girls Bowling squad at Battle Creek Central.

The current soon-to-be student-athletes at Kellogg are Kelsey Kipp and Makayla Skidmore, along with Andrew McKibbin and Jacob O'Donnell, all from Pennfield. O'Donnell's sister Emma will join as a freshman with teammate Steffanie Woodman for next season after completing their senior years with the Panthers. Rachel Erskine will head to KCC after her senior year with the Bearcats.

The inaugural Women's squad will be headlined by Kipp and Skidmore, who both qualified individually in the MHSAA State Finals once in their high school careers along with helping in three straight State appearances as a team at Pennfield.

The bowling teams will be practicing and competing at M-66 Bowl beginning this fall.