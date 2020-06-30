Kellogg Community College Reopening This Week

Current and prospective students are being welcomed to the Kellogg Community College campuses in Barry, Branch and Calhoun counties. This week’s opening includes students being presented with lots of new virus safety measures. Those include everything from acrylic barriers to directional floor markings and lots of signs. KCC has been working on safety measures ever since the COVID-19 virus outbreak got going in March. The college has its full campus reopening plan posted on its website.

In some areas inside buildings, everyone is required to wear a mask. KCC President Dr. Adrien Bennings, says, “Our face-to-face environment won’t be the same as it was a few months ago, but we will adapt together. We’re redefining our new normal as an institution.” Whenever possible, KCC personnel will use face coverings, plastic shields, and social distancing to ensure the safety of students and employees. Upon their return to KCC’s area campuses, current and prospective students can expect some notable changes.

KCC’s five campuses will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 31. KCC reports its business hours likely will be modified beginning Aug. 1. KCC’s Bruin Bookstore plans to reopen next Monday, the 6th. Students are strongly encouraged to wear masks while on campus in addition to the posted areas where they are required. KCC is also asking students to perform daily temperature screenings before going to a campus. The college is telling everyone to stay away if they have a fever. Study areas, dining areas, and elevators have occupancy restrictions to limit gatherings of students, visitors, and staff in all settings. In-person meetings are limited to 10 persons in spaces where social distancing (6 feet apart) cannot be maintained. Non-essential guests are prohibited from being on-site.

KCC’s fall semester classes will be offered in a variety of online, hybrid, and face-to-face formats that allow for social distancing inside classrooms. The first fall classes begin Aug. 31 and registration is available now. Students are encouraged to sign up for classes as early as possible because space is limited. Some classes will have capacity reduced by 50 percent. Students new to KCC must fill out an application and verify residency before signing up for classes. Admissions applications can be completed online at www.kellogg.edu/step1.