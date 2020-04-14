PHOTO GALLERY: Lansing, Then and Now

Something I've always enjoyed is to look at "then-and-now" pictures. It's always been intriguing to see what familiar places and things looked like many years ago.

Evidently, quite a few others feel the same way - so for those who have requested some “Then-and-Now” pictures from around Lansing, here are an even ten, some going back over 100 years.

Take a look below!

LANSING 1

LANSING 2

LANSING 3

LANSING 4

LANSING 5

LANSING 6

LANSING 7

LANSING 8

LANSING 9

LANSING 10