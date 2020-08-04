Live the Fairy Tale in this Cottage on an Island in Gull Lake

The price has just been cut by almost $50k. Now is the time to buy your dream house on an island. This takes lake living to a whole new level.

The listing describes it perfectly:

When ordinary isn't your style, and you long for a new experience, owning a private island will ensure your individuality and give you an opportunity to embrace lake living in a way most people can only imagine.

You won't find a driveway at 1309 W. Gull Lake Dr. in Richland, just a dock. this cottage is cozy at just 1,290 square feet, and sits on a lot sized less than an acre, but the value is priceless.

Scroll through the gallery of photos and see the bridge that is the only access to the island. The stone and wood cottage is charming, with a roomy living space with a fireplace and vaulted, pine-planked ceilings with skylights. The master bedroom is on the main floor with two upstairs bedrooms accessible by spiral staircase leaving room for visitors. The dine-in kitchen makes the most of the space, but you'll want to be outside on nice days. The island lot is roomy, with a screened-in patio, an outside fire pit and a dock with room for entertaining or relaxing. Summer will never be the same.