Mental Health Crisis in the United States

How can most people not say they are stressed out these days with everything that's going on in our lives.

Even when we first heard about coronavirus, we knew we were in for something very serious. This is all we talk about every single day and what we see and hear on every TV and radio station.

According to USA Today, more than 80% of U.S. adults report the nation's future is a significant source of stress.

This is based on a report from the American Psychological Association. Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years.

And a survey published this month in the medical journal JAMA found three times as many U.S. adults reporting symptoms of serious psychological distress in April as they did two years ago.

Health care workers who we all appreciate very much are at risk for developing lingering effects, including post traumatic stress disorder. Many are very exhausted and struggling with the deaths of patients and colleagues.

USA Today said that studies were conducted to better understand how Americans are coping during this unprecedented time, with millions sickened and more than 120,000 dead in a pandemic.

And then add to that, anti-racism protests happening all over the country and an economy in shambles after its longest expansion in history.

More than 70% of Americans in the APA report said this is the lowest point in the nation's history they can remember.

One expert said that when people are overwhelmed and when stressors exceed your ability to handle them, it is much harder to cope and address the concerns in day to day living.