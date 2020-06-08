MHSAA Puts Plan in Place for Summer Activities

When the whole Spring season was canceled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it all became a waiting game on when athletics could return at the high school level in Michigan.

With the "safer-at-home" order lifted on June 1st, the view became a little clearer for the Michigan High School Athletic Association and preparing for a possible return for fall sports beginning in August.

The MHSAA announced guidelines June 2nd for the schools to follow when it comes to summer workouts in preparation for the new season. One of the key stages comes within the next two weeks as classes conclude for the 2019-2020 schedule. Summer activities will be allowed once the academic school year concludes and that the school district has allowed students and staff are allowed to return to the facilities. If both portions are met, only outdoor facilities may be used for summer programs.

Outdoor summer activities will be allowed for groups of 100 or less with physical distancing of six feet would be allowed, but competitions will not be. Based on the joint release from the MHSAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) from May 29th, outdoor activities will only pertain to workouts and practices with proper cleaning of equipment being practiced. The new modifications to allow for these practices were released June 2nd (see above).

The MHSAA has also stated that the workouts are voluntary within the out-of-season coaching regulations.

Some of the schools in our area have begun their workouts in some of their sports. Harper Creek will begin their football regiments at their football stadium June 10th with morning workouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Summer schedules have not been announced yet at Pennfield, but several sports are tentatively planned for having workouts.