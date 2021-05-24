Michigan is the Only State With This Unique Geological Feature

What is that feature, you ask?

Some of you probably already know.

Keep readin'...

We are called:

The Great Lakes State

Land O' Lakes (I don't care what Wisconsin thinks)

The Mitten State

Water Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

Wolverine State

Michigan has a good handful of nicknames, but one that has surprisingly NOT been used is that of “The Peninsula State.”

Why?

Because, even though most of us don't think about it, Michigan is the only state that is entirely made up of two peninsulas: the Upper Peninsula and the Mitten, often referred to as the Lower Peninsula. Yes, the mitten really is a peninsula and both are surrounded by three Great Lakes:

LOWER PENINSULA: Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie.

UPPER PENINSULA: Lakes Superior, Michigan, and Huron.

Get our free mobile app

American English reminds us that Michigan has over 11,000 other inland lakes, over 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, and almost 200 waterfalls. Plus, we have the second-largest shoreline, next to Alaska.

Michigan became two peninsulas around 11,000 B.C. when giant Canadian glaciers formed the land. So even though we are only the eighth largest-populated state (over ten million), we can claim something that none of our peers can: we are the only state that consists entirely of peninsulas.

UP NEXT: Check Out These 10 Amazing Pictures of Michigan As Seen From Space

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan Ice Caves

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan's Grand Canyon

CHECK IT OUT: Huge Underwater Sinkhole Near Alpena

MORE TO EXPLORE: A Look Inside the Devil's Ice Box