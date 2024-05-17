Michigan Diner Named the State’s Best Truck Stop Breakfast

Breakfast food is the best food. Those are just the facts.

But as someone who makes a fair share of road trips throughout the year, there is something about truck stop breakfast.

I can't explain it, but there is a certain delicacy of a gas station biscuit loaded up for less than five bucks. Plus, it'll actually taste good.

But a truck stop diner is where the real value is, and Michigan is home to one of the best around according to one source.

Cheapism made a list of America's best truck stop breakfast establishments and their choice for Michigan is one I'll need to check out soon.

76th Street Diner is located in the J&H Mobil Fuel Center in Byron Center off US 131 Exit 75 and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - and the breakfast is available all day too. That's a true diner mentality, so kudos to them for the commitment.

Of course, Cheapism listed these truck stop breakfast menus with the price in mind, and 76th Street Diner makes the grade. The average breakfast cost is $7.99, the second-cheapest breakfast on the whole list.

But unlike the only location to beat them in prices, 76th Street Diner is actually going to give you a hearty portion of food. Like the Monster Cakes, two buttermilk pancakes stuffed with sausage and bacon served with two eggs for $10.49.

But because this is about truck stop breakfast, I have to mention the Big Rigger: three eggs, a choice of meat, potatoes, toast, and the choice of two pancakes or two pieces of French toast for $12.99.

The diner does have lunch and dinner items as well as some intriguing Tex-Mex options as well. You can check out their menu on their website here.

