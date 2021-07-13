Death Defying Fuel Tanker Explosion on Michigan Interstate is Caught on Video

A fuel tanker driver was lucky to escape without serious injury in a scary moment caught on two separate videos.

The Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department continue to investigate a Monday afternoon fuel tanker explosion that closed down a portion of I-75 for several hours.

The shocking video was caught on a Troy Police vehicle dashcam. It's hard to believe that no other vehicles were involved and that the driver of the fuel tanker hauling an estimated 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel escaped without serious injury. See the moment caught on video below.

You can also view video uploaded to Reddit by u/utilitycoder of the ensuing blaze that lasted hours.

Troy Police officers and firefighters were called at 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, after a fuel tanker struck the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass. The tanker truck immediately caught fire after striking the concrete barrier and was swiftly followed by an explosion. The driver of the tanker was able to escape the cab of the semi. He is identified as a 46-year-old man from Saint Clair.

Troy Police and EMS crews immediately began administering first aid to the driver. Luckily, no other vehicles were involved in the accident and ensuing explosion and there were no serious injuries.

Law enforcement closed down northbound I-75 at Rochester Road and southbound I-75 at Crooks for several hours with the blaze lasting more than two hours. Multiple area fire crews and HazMat teams responded to the scene. Police say 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel were on board the tanker at the time of the traffic crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) engineers were on the scene to investigate the fire damage along with the freeway concrete.

Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Witnesses are requested to contact the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 248-524-3477.

