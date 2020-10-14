Michigan Sheriff Dar Leaf States That He Will Not Resign

Last May two of the people charged in a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer shared a stage at a protest with Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. Because of that and some comments he made right after the arrest of those two, people in the County and around Michigan believe he should resign from his post.

What did the sheriff say?

He told Fox 17 West Michigan:

“It’s just a charge, and they say a 'plot to kidnap' and you got to remember that. Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still, in Michigan, if it's a felony, make a felony arrest.”

In a follow-up interview, the next day with Fox 17 Sheriff Leaf said:

"I don’t want anybody to think I’m sympathetic towards these charges, right? These are very, very serious charges...I don’t want us to be trying it in the media, and we mess it up in the justice system somewhere, 'cause they can’t get a fair trial. It’s very important that we not mess any of this up 'cause one little technicality and maybe it goes out the door, and we need to be very, very cautious of that”

He went on to say that he doesn't agree with the men's alleged action and:

"This is a horrible act; we don't want them to get away with it”

In an earlier interview with MLive he stated:

“I’m not trying to sympathize with guys but we don’t know all the facts...I have a hard time swallowing this was a serious thing.”

According to reporting by MLive, following a Board of County Commissioners meeting the other day Sheriff Leaf said:

“I will not be resigning”

He also told MLive that:

“I’m not going to comment on criticism, I’m going to take it...

What does the Barry County Commission think about this? County Commission Vice Chair Vivian Conner said:

“He is a duly elected official and unless his electors (vote him out), there’s really nothing we can do”

