A middle school teacher in St. Clair Shores was arrested Friday (12/17) after leaving threatening notes for coworkers in an attempt to get school canceled for the day.

The incident occurred nearly three weeks after four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School by a teenage student.

What Happened at Jefferson Middle School?

The teacher, whose identity is being withheld, left the handwritten notes in various teacher work areas through Jefferson Middle School. Upon investigation, police were able to determine who had written the notes and the teacher was arrested and taken into custody.

What Happens Next?

School Superintendent Karl Paulson issued a statement to parents, saying he is "extremely disappointed in this alleged behavior by a staff member."

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

The Superintendent's Statement, as published by Click on Detroit Reads as Follows:

“I write this afternoon with important information regarding Jefferson Middle School. This morning, Jefferson administrators were provided multiple, inappropriate, hand-written notes, similar in nature, that were left at three different teacher work areas. Administrators worked with law enforcement to quickly identify the alleged distributor of the notes through review of camera video footage. One of the notes appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in the hope of closing school. Based on the facts, information and timeline, the team was confident everyone was safe, and there was no need for initiating any lockdown or other safety protocols.

We take any potential disruption to our schools seriously, and cooperate fully with police when the need arises. This situation is no different. While we cannot divulge more details because this issue is an on-going police and internal investigation, Administration has placed a staff member on administrative leave, and that same staff member was arrested by St. Clair Shores Police shortly after noon today. This alleged behavior is unacceptable.

I am extremely disappointed in this alleged behavior by a staff member, and can reiterate for all families that the police nor administration viewed this situation as a safety concern because of the facts and timeline. A full and proper accounting of camera footage and due process was necessary prior to concluding the issue with the staff member today. It is the policy of Lakeview Public Schools to not speculate or comment further on personnel matters while the police and internal investigations are on-going.

Finally, I want to assure families we will continue to investigate any information provided to us that may be of concern. Our schools stay safe when we work together. Remember, see something – say something.”

