Cheese Sold in Michigan and Indiana Recalled for Health Risk Concerns

Recalled cheese sold in Michigan and Indiana could pose a significant health risk.

Natural Way Cheese is voluntarily recalling all cheese products produced by the company between June 2, 2021, and August 2, 2021, because the products were not pasteurized according to legal requirements and do not meet labeling requirements or aging times for raw milk cheese, as outlined in Michigan’s Manufacturing Milk Law.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is there have been no illnesses associated with the recalled products to date, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Consuming cheese that is not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to young children, the elderly, and immune-compromised.

The dairy products being recalled are packaged in plastic-wrapped packages as shown above.

The affected products include cheese and cheese curds of all varieties, including Sweet Basil Cheese, Basil Garlic Colby, Monterrey Jack, Orange Colby, Colby Jack, White Cheddar, Orange Cheddar, Muenster, Gouda, Country Whisper Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Liquid Smoke Cheddar, Family Time Cheddar, Haystack Cheddar, Butter Flavor Cheddar, Onion Garlic Cheddar, Horseradish Cheddar, and Ghost Pepper Monterrey Jack.

Natural Way Cheese is notifying its distributors to arrange for return/pick-up of all recalled products remaining on store shelves. Retailers and distributors that have cheese products included in the recall should pull the products from their shelves for return to Natural Way Cheese. Customers with recalled products are advised not to eat the cheese discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the Natural Way Cheese at 989-386-9123.

Speaking of food.... what's your favorite chain restaurant? Below are the most popular in the country. Did we miss anyone?