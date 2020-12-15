Kellogg’s Now Has A New Elf On The Shelf Cereal Flavor

Is it just me or was this not out last year? I'm super stoked that Battle Creek's Kellogg's Cereal has just crushed out a brand new Elf On The Shelf cereal. I think it's just what we needed to get into the holiday spirit. Last year they had actually released a sugar cookie flavored cereal with marshmallows. This year they've doubled down have brought out a new flavor that I'm excited to try out. It's a candy cane cookie flavored cereal with little marshmallow pieces.

The dude who does a ton of cereal reviews on YouTube is in favor of the newer flavor of the Elf On The Shelf cereal, giving it a 7 out of 10, as opposed to the sugar cookie cereal which he gave a 5 out of 10. I guess we'll have to go to the store and check it out for ourselves. It is after all a subjective subject when it comes to cereals. But Kellogg's is no stranger to putting out holiday cereal favorites over the years.

In the past, we've seen Christmas colored Rice Krispies cereal as well as Christmas Crunch (Christmas Berry Cap'n Crunch) which is an all-time favorite of mine, as well as the Elf movie cereal. As far as I know, you can pick up any of the Elf On The Shelf Cereals up at any of the major grocery outlets. We'll have to see how his ranking of them holds up ourselves as we count the days until Christmas. Pass the milk.