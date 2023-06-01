Now Is Your Chance To Own A Michigan Lighthouse

Many Michiganders dream of owning a cottage on one of the Great Lakes, sitting on the outdoor deck, gazing across the wide-open waters. Now is your chance to purchase a Great Lakes getaway, and it actually sits in one of the Great Lakes. It’s a lighthouse.

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light is located at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater in Houghton County, Michigan, and overlooks the mighty Lake Superior. The Federal Government says that,

Due to the previous steward's inability to comply with the requirements of the National Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, the light is now available for purchase through public auction.”

Get our free mobile app

So Just How Much Is This Going To Cost Me?

The General Services Administration has placed the lonely lighthouse on the auction block and the opening bid is $10,000. Interested bidders must place a bid deposit of $2,500 to enter the bidding process.

In October of 2016 the North Manitou Shoal Light, which sits in Lake Michigan, 8 miles off-shore from Leland, Michigan, had four bidders and the winner paid $73,000. In September of that same year, the White Shoal Light, which sits west of the Mackinac Bridge, sold for $110,009. That’s not bad if you don’t mind sitting in the middle of one of the Great Lakes.

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light General Services Administration loading...

So What’s The “Skinny” On This Lighthouse?

The lighthouse sits at the end of a breakwater, that extends into Keweenaw Bay. For those of you who lack a nautical flair, consider the breakwater as a long concrete pier.

It opened in 1919, is 68 feet tall, and contains approximately 1,000 square feet of interior space. Just remember, this space consists of a series of flights of stairs that go straight up. The photos reveal that the first two stories of the structure are rectangular, so there seems to be room for a small kitchen, beds, and a card table. The lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse General Services Administration loading...

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse General Services Administration loading...

You Got Me Hooked. When Does Bidding Start?

The online auction begins June 15th, 2023, promptly at 2:00 PM CT. So why does the Federal Government list the starting time in CT (Central Time) and not in EDT time? After all, the lighthouse is in Michigan. That’s a good question. Probably because it’s the government and that’s how they do things. According to WorldTimeServer.com, Eastern Daylight Time is 2 hours ahead of Central Standard Time, but don’t take my word on it. I don’t want to be the one who caused you to be late for the auction.

Here are the nitty-gritty details:

Sale-Lot Number: CHICA123003001

Case #: 1-X-MI-0814

City/State: Chassell, Michigan

Current Bid: $10,000

Bid Deposit Required: $2,500

Contact: Luke Barrett (312)353-1038

Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Lighthouse General Services Administration loading...

The GSA doesn't mention anything about utilities, etc., but internet availability is probably questionable, and FM radio reception might be “iffy”. As you might know, by listening to Gordon Lightfoot's song, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald", the weather gets a bit dicey beginning in November. A heavy-duty rain slicker and rubber boots are probably a necessity.