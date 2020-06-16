Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Mickie of Calhoun County

Meet Mickie, a sweet puppy at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan looking for his forever family.

Mickie LOVES people and attention. He is only about three months old and won't officially be available for adoption until he is fixed on Friday, June 19. Mickie is listed as a Labrador/ Pit bull/ Hound mix and has black and white fur. He weighs in at a sturdy 25 pounds and staff at Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say he might get as large as 50 pounds, but he could also end up being smaller. Like with any puppy, he will need some training. Mickie has been working on his leash skills and has come a long way but will need some more work.

Mickie's ideal home would be with a family or individual that will play with him outside and take him on walks regularly. Staff at HSSCM say he would enjoy the attention kids would want to give him but maybe kids that are over the age of 7 would be a better fit. Mickie gets along well with other dogs could be trainable with cats.

More about Mickie:

DOB: March 2020

Short Coat length

Vaccinations up to date

Spay/neuter to take place 6/19/2020

Would you like to make Mickie a forever part of your family? Click here to find the application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Mickie isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to check out other animals available for adoption. Staff at HSSCM say to keep checking back as more great puppies and dogs become available for adoption by the end of the week.