Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Bobby Of Calhoun County

Meet Bobby, a brave boy who has come a long way since he first arrived at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan and is looking to find his forever home.

Bobby is listed as a Husky mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they believe is a mix of Husky, Australian Shepard, and possibly some sort of Terrier. Bobby and his siblings had a rough start. All were extremely scared and unsocialized when they first arrived as puppies. Bobby required a bit of medical care early on and has since made a full recovery and has learned to trust more people. This shy guy has also come a long way on leash training but will likely need some more with his forever family. Bobby needs a family with patience to help him continue to come out of his shell.

HSSCM is also asking for your help!

From May 11 – May 14, any donation made by clicking here will be matched by the Delmar & Audria M Olson Family Foundation, up to $5,000. This is an excellent opportunity to make up the loss of revenue from canceled fundraising events so they can continue to provide the very best care possible to the dogs and cats in their facility.

Would you like to make Bobby a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help but maybe now is not the best time to add a furry family member? Click here to donate, and through May 14, your donation will be doubled.