Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Freda From Calhoun County

Meet Freda, a very loving girl that is the last of her litter waiting for her own forever family at the Human Society of South Central Michigan.

Freda is a very sweet and loving girl who can be a bit timid when first meeting or in new situations. Once she has a few minutes to adjust she just melts into being pet and loved on. All of Freda's littermates (remember Freckles?) have all gone on to their forever homes and this girl can't wait to meet her forever family.

Freda has a bunch of freckles that do not show up in photos well but are too cute not to mention. She is listed as an Old English Bulldog/ Terrier mix but resembles a slightly larger Jack Russell Terrier at about 25 pounds. Staff at the Human Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say while she may continue growing they do not think she will get much bigger, though there are no guarantees. After getting to snuggle this very good girl, it's no surprise to hear that Freda is a favorite among volunteers.

Freda loves having her head scratched

Freda is the type of dog who could do well in multiple types of homes. She is good with other dogs but a meet and greet would be needed before she could go to a home to another dog. Freda might chase a kitty for fun, not to hurt it, but is likely trainable. Freda would likely do well with children 8+ and possibly younger. A fenced-in yard is always desirable when bringing a new furry family member home.

More About Freda:

DOB: July 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Freda a part of your family? Click here to find an application to download and fill out.

Want to help Freda and other dogs and cats like her looking for homes? Join the Humane Society at Albion Malleable Brewing for an evening of fun! Eat, drink and be merry while supporting the cats and dogs in the Humane Society of South Central Michigan's shelter. Just don't forget to bring an item from their wish list for the pets - non-clumping cat litter, scented liquid laundry detergent, scented liquid dish soap, hard dog toys, paper towels.