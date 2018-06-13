Police Confirm Missing Delton Teen Has Been Located, Is Safe

ThinkStock

Officials in Barry County say a teen who had taken off from her residence and claimed to be out-of-state with a friend has been located and is safe. The Barry Township Police Department confirmed the information Wednesday morning. No other details related to the case are being released at this time.

14-year-old Tayler Amanda Beard of Delton, who had runaway from home Saturday, had been considered a danger to herself. She ran away after being taken home following an alleged shoplifting incident at a store in Kalamazoo County.